Clintonville girls’ soccer preview

Q&A with Coach Roger Lupien

By Erik Buchinger

Truckers’ girls soccer head coach Roger Lupien answered 10 questions to preview the upcoming season.

Number of years coaching the team: seven out of the last nine.

Returning varsity athletes: Maddy Didier (12), Beth Klemp (12), Catherine Morse (12), Ryli Murray (11) and Makya Schroeder (11).

Athletes to watch: Leonie Nolders (12), Madison Hohn (9) and Elly Arndt (9).

Team goals/expectations: This team is going to be extremely young and inexperienced. Many of the new players have not played organized soccer. We hope that by season’s end our young players will have significantly improved and we can compete with the area’s other teams.

Team’s strengths: Maddy Didier is an All- Conference goalie, and we will rely on her talent and experience. Morse and Klemp will provide valuable field experience. With Madison Hohn, Lindsy Carpenter, Kayla Klemp and Elly Arndt having above average speed, Clintonville need to play consistent defense and utilize quickness in the attack zone.

Team’s weaknesses: Experience at the varsity level.

Team/s to beat in conference: Luxemburg Casco, Fox Valley Lutheran and Waupaca.

Biggest game/meet on the schedule: Games against Freedom and Shawano are always exciting.

What you want your athletes to get out of this season: Knowledge of the game, improved ball skills and have fun playing a great, team game.

Why fans should be excited for this team: There will be improvement every week.