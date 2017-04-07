New London track preview

Q&A with Coach Amber Yerkey



By Erik Buchinger

New London track coach Amber Yerkey answered 10 questions regarding the Bulldogs’ 2017 season.

Number of years coaching the team: Nick Schaefer and I are co-head coaches, and this is our third year in this position.

Returning varsity athletes: Boys: Micah Backus (11), Shane Borree (12), Bryce Crampton (12), Matt Dobija (10), Reegan Franzmeier (11), Jon Gonalez (11), Jon Lee (12), Jack Noffke (11), Jon Schiebe (11), Noah Schiedermyer (10), Brennen Strosenruether (10), Bryaer Tuchscherer (10) and Robbie Watling (12). Girls: Mckenzie Anderson (11), Courtney Carpenter (12), Taya Fecteau (10), Jess Gregory (11), Chloe Jandrt (10), Ella Johnson (11), Mackenzie Monte (10) and Sydney Stroschien (10).

Athletes to watch: Boys: Robbie Watling (12), Riley Titterton (9), Matt Dobija (10), Shane Borree (12), Jon Gonzalez (11), Micah Backus (11), Brayden Kurth (11), Parker Fermanich (11), Devin Winkler (12), Vinny Winkler (10), Jack Nofke (11), Brennan Strosenruether (10) and Bryar Tuchscherer (10). Girls: Taya Fecteau (10), Mackenzie Monty (10), Lindsey Standerfer (10), Sydney Stroshein (10), Abbi Gillespi (9) and Ella Johnson (11).

Team goals/expectations: We want to see continued PR’s throughout the season and are always working towards a good showing at conference as well as at regionals.

Team’s strengths: We have great veteran leadership combined with excellent young talent.

Team’s weaknesses: We have grown our participation numbers over the past couple years but are still looking to grow the depth, especially on the girls’ side.

Teams to beat in conference: West De Pere is the defending conference champs on both the boys and girls side and look to be the early favorite going into the season.

Biggest game/meet on the schedule: We have three main meets we shoot to do well at. At these meets, we typically ask a lot out of our top athletes by double and tripling them up in events. These meets are Waupaca County, Bay Conference Championships and Regionals. Obviously, sectionals and state are also important but are not guarantees every year.

What you want your athletes to get out of this season: To learn to be part of a team that works hard together for a common goal and enjoy and understand the process.

Why fans should be excited for this team: Overall as a team, we will expect to be competitive in most meets we compete at this season. We have a great group of young talent who can compete at the varsity level and will mix in with some experienced stars.