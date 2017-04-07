Police find bombs during drug bust

Judge sets $100,000 cash bond

Officers seized materials, fuses and instructions for making explosive devices, 18 firearms, a sawed-off shotgun and more than 30 bladed weapons.

They also reported finding 351 grams of psilocybin mushrooms in a grow room, the kitchen and a “packaging room.”

According to the criminal complaint, there were 560 grams of marijuana butter and 24 grams of marijuana.

On April 4, New London police, Waupaca County deputies and agents with the state Division of Criminal Investigation raided the Northridge Drive home of 28-year-old Kurtis W. Heckel.

He has since been charged with drug trafficking, the manufacture of psilocin (the psychoactive ingredient in psilocybin mushrooms), possession of psilocin with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of marijuana, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, possession of explosives for unlawful purpose and possession of improvised explosives.

Heckel remains in custody after Judge Vicki Clussman set a $100,000 cash bond as a condition of his release.