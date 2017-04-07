Radtke, Rose M. (Eastman)

Rose Margaret (Eastman) Radtke, age 97, passed into our Savior’s loving arms on April 6, 2017 at ThedaCare Hospital in Shawano.

Rose was born on January 26, 1920 in Neopit, the daughter of the late Arthur and Frances (Rentmeister) Eastman. As a child, Rose recalled stories of jumping onto wild horses as they came through, on their way to drink water at the logging pond. She would run across the logs in the pond instead of walking around it. Rose often sat on the edge of the steam train while swinging her legs, as the train headed to the logging camp, where the cook would have fresh baked cookies for her. After graduating from Shawano High School, she was united in marriage to Carl Kenneth Radtke Jr. on August 20, 1940 and together they raised a family of eight children. After the children moved from home, Rose became an avid fisherman on the inland waters and Lake Michigan. She enjoyed snowmobiling and even led a group of ladies to Lakewood without their husbands joining them. After retiring, Rose and Carl enjoyed traveling the United States in their motor home. She and Carl had been married for 77 years when he passed away in 2008. Rose was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shawano where she was involved with Christian Mother’s. She also volunteered her time with the Homemakers Club (Learn-A-Lot) for 63 years, the V.F.W. Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Rose is survived by: her children, Kenneth (Linda) Radtke of Appleton, Kathryn (Dick) Zaddack of New London, William (Ann) Radtke of Shawano, Thomas (Linda) Radtke of Shawano, Donald (Diane) Radtke of Shawano, Ann Drexler of Gainesville, GA, Peter Radtke of Peshtigo and Carolyn (Dean) Swanson of Appleton. She is further survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; an infant son, Lawrence; daughter-in-law, Linda Radtke; son-in-law, Bob Drexler; her parents; five sisters and three brothers.

Funeral services for Rose will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 10, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shawano with Rev. Luke Ferris officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be directed to St. Vincent De Paul or SAFPARC. Swedberg Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. www.swedbergfuneralhome.com