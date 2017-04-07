Lunch & Learn set for April 11

Doreen Pfost is presenting “River of Cranes” on Tuesday, April 11, at the Waupaca Area Public Library. Submitted Photo

“River of Cranes” will be presented from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Waupaca Area Public Library.

The Lunch & Learn program will include a light catered lunch and a lecture by Doreen Pfost, a nature writer and communication consultant.

People may make reservations for the program by calling the library at 715-258-4414.

Pfost is a Wisconsin native who lived in Nebraska for six years.

During the years she lived in Nebraska, Pfost immersed – figuratively and literally – in the Platte River to learn about its ways, its wildlife and its history.

Each spring since 2005, Pfost has served as a volunteer tour guide at Rowe Sanctuary.

Those who attend the April 11 program will learn about the importance of the central Platte River to migrating cranes and waterfowl and hear passages from her book, “This River Beneath the Sky: A Year on the Platte.”

The book is a collection of essays that follow the Platte River through the changing seasons.

Pfost will also share the story of an irrigation project that threatened the river’s (and potentially the cranes’) demise, but ultimately led to the creation of Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary.