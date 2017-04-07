Waupaca wins opener

< > Catcher Hayden Neidert had four hits for Waupaca in the Comets' 11-9 win over Wrightstown April 6 at Waupaca High School. Greg Seubert Photo

Wrightstown’s rally comes up short

By Greg Seubert

Scoring runs was not a problem for the Waupaca baseball team in its season opener.

It also wasn’t a problem for Wrightstown, especially in the seventh inning.

Waupaca, the defending WIAA Division 2 state champions, opened the season with an 11-9 North Eastern Conference win over the Tigers April 6 at Waupaca High School.

Wrightstown went into the seventh inning trailing 11-2, but scored seven times on one hit and a pair of Waupaca errors and had the tying run at the plate.

The Comets scored six runs in the second inning before the Tigers answered with a pair of runs in the third.

Waupaca added to its lead with a run in the fifth and four more in the sixth to take an 11-2 lead into the seventh inning.

Ryan Dayton struck out seven batters and gave up two runs in five innings of work to get the win.

Hayden Neidert had four of Waupaca’s 16 hits, while Jake Popham and Brenden Canterbury added three each.