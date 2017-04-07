Wollenberg, Leila M.

Leila M. Wollenberg, age 89 of Clintonville, went to meet the Lord in Heaven Tuesday morning April 4, 2017 at Crossroads Care Center, Weyauwega.

Leila Mae Wollenberg was born May 7, 1927 in the Town of Dupont, the daughter of the late Carl and Etta (Krieser) Henschel. She grew up in Clintonville and attended school nearby. Leila was later united in marriage to Martin Wollenberg. She worked in Neenah in her younger years cleaning homes; she also worked for the Hansen Glove Factory and the Krueger Nursing Home, both in Clintonville. Leila had a green thumb and loved spending time in her vegetable garden. Her kitchen was also always filled with the smell of baked goods, like bread and doughnuts. Leila will be remembered as a person who knew her Lord and Savior, and as such, was always willing to help others. Her greatest joy and love were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include: children: David Wollenberg, Clintonville; Thomas (Darlene) Wollenberg, Clintonville; Scott (Lisa) Wollenberg, Bonduel; Donna (Daniel) Pingel Sr., Clintonville; and Carol (Brian) Sawall, Marion; grandchildren: Kristen (Jeff) LaViolette, Emily Sawall, Jared Sawall, Darla (Shad) Harney, Jake (Alisha) Wollenberg, Danny (Nicole Hill) Pingel Jr., Adam (Nichelle) Pingel, Taylor Pingel, Ben Wollenberg, Travis Wollenberg, McKenzie Wollenberg; great-grandchildren: Adam Jr. “Bear” and Holland Pingel, Madelyn and Chase LaViolette, and Violet Harney; sisters: Margaret Strohmeyer, Florence Klitz, Ruth Koeller, and Arlene Retza. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews. Leila was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Martin; a daughter, Mary; and an infant son, Charles.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, April 7, 2017 at Christus Lutheran Church, Clintonville with the Rev. Brian Crocker officiating. Interment will take place on Friday at 1 p.m. at Union Cemetery, Tigerton. Friends may call on Friday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Clintonville has been entrusted with her arrangements. An online guestbook is available at eberhardtstevenson.com.