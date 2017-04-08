Hortonville softball preview

Q&A with Coach Bob Pethke



By Erik Buchinger

Bob Pethke previewed the Polar Bear softball team’s 2017 season by answering 10 questions about Hortonville.

Number of years coaching the team: 18

Returning varsity athletes: Brittany Sager (12), Taylor Ebben (12), Whitney Baumann (12), Cali Schmidt (11), Jordan Martin (11), Emily Cliver (10) and Emily Nelson (10).

Athletes to watch: Caitlin Niemann (9), Shay Frederick (11), Josie Martin (11), Randi Sanoski (11), Ally Mork (12), Becky Pollock (12), Mikayla Miller (12) and Mariah Miller (12).

Team goals/expectations: To get better every time we get on the field.

Team’s strengths: Pitching and defense.

Team’s weaknesses: Game experience as we are replacing five starters.

Teams to beat in conference: So many good ones in the conference, but Kaukauna and Oshkosh North have their pitchers back and probably would be ahead of the rest.

Biggest game/meet on the schedule: The next game that you have to play, because they are all big.

What you want your athletes to get out of this season: To get better every day as an individual and as a team.

Why fans should be excited for this team: We have a great bunch of young ladies that are working very hard every day to play good softball.