Hortonville softball preview

Hortonville's Emily Cliver and the Polar Bears are faced with the task of replacing five starters from last season. Scott Bellile file photo

Q&A with Coach Bob Pethke

By Erik Buchinger

Bob Pethke previewed the Polar Bear softball team’s 2017 season by answering 10 questions about Hortonville.

Number of years coaching the team: 18

Returning varsity athletes: Brittany Sager (12), Taylor Ebben (12), Whitney Baumann (12), Cali Schmidt (11), Jordan Martin (11), Emily Cliver (10) and Emily Nelson (10).

Athletes to watch: Caitlin Niemann (9), Shay Frederick (11), Josie Martin (11), Randi Sanoski (11), Ally Mork (12), Becky Pollock (12), Mikayla Miller (12) and Mariah Miller (12).

Team goals/expectations: To get better every time we get on the field.

Team’s strengths: Pitching and defense.

Team’s weaknesses: Game experience as we are replacing five starters.

Teams to beat in conference: So many good ones in the conference, but Kaukauna and Oshkosh North have their pitchers back and probably would be ahead of the rest.

Biggest game/meet on the schedule: The next game that you have to play, because they are all big.

What you want your athletes to get out of this season: To get better every day as an individual and as a team.

Why fans should be excited for this team: We have a great bunch of young ladies that are working very hard every day to play good softball.

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Teen raises funds for vets

Comments comments

Tesch to rebuild Valley Snowmobile

Comments comments

Fox Cities Embroidery celebrates 10 years

Comments comments

Japanese knotweed invades Hortonville

Comments comments