New London girls’ soccer preview

Q&A with Coach Joe Messina



By Erik Buchinger

Bulldog girls’ soccer coach Joe Messina answered 10 questions previewing the 2017 season.

Number of years coaching the team: 6

Returning varsity athletes: Brylee Barrington (10), Paige Faucher (10), Erika Dorow (11), Josie Tuchscherer (11), Sailor Thompson (11), Sarah Vigil (11), Shania Krake (11), Amanda Martinez (12), Autumn Kloehn (12), Elizabeth Tank (12) and Kristin Evers (12).

Athletes to watch: Shania Krake (11), Elizabeth Tank (12) and Kristin Evers (12).

Team goals/expectations: Our goal is to learn and get better each and every game. We will always look to build on what we have learned.

Team’s strengths: Our strength is our heart and desire to win. We will always play at 100 percent and play till the end. We should be competitive in every game.

Team’s weaknesses: Our weakness is our age. We have a young team this year. It will take some time to develop them to play the varsity game.

Teams to beat in conference: Seymour

Biggest game/meet on the schedule: Each and every game is big to us. There is no one bigger than the other.

What you want your athletes to get out of this season: I hope for them to learn patience. It will take time and hard work this season to be competitive. I hope for them to learn that hard work can lead to positive results.

Why fans should be excited for this team: They should be excited to see how much these girls grow through the season’s end. They should be excited to see how much energy and intensity they bring to each and every game.