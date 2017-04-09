New London boys’ golf preview

Q&A with Coach Kurt Schommer



By Erik Buchinger

New London head coach Kurt Schommer previews the 2017 Bulldogs’ golf season by answering 10 questions.

Number of years coaching the team: 2

Returning varsity athletes: Landen Elsner (12), Matt Fletcher (12), Dylan Leahy (11) and Matt Luebeck (12).

Athletes to watch: The players mentioned above as well as Jacob Johnson (12) and Will Cooley (12).

Team goals/expectations: Our goal is to make it to state this year as a team. We took second in the Bay Conference last year and are returning some very nice players.

Team’s strengths: Leadership in our seniors and work ethic.

Team’s weaknesses: We have a couple question marks about our final two spots, but there are some guys with great potential to fill those spots.

Team/s to beat in conference: Xavier

Biggest game/meet on the schedule: All of our conference matches are equally important. Obviously, our conference meet, Regionals and possibly sectionals and state would be our biggest matches.

What you want your athletes to get out of this season: I want my players to create a great work ethic and love for the game. To be self-directed and motivated to get better every day is important to me. Being a great person on and off the course is obviously something I strive for in every student-athlete.

Why fans should be excited for this team: We are returning the Player of the Year in the Bay Conference, Landen Elsner, as well as some highly-competitive golfers who can really carry our team.