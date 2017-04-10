City administrator arrested

Henry Veleker was arrested for alleged drunken driving.

Waupaca police were dispatched to the area of South Franklin and West Union streets shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday.

The officers found Veleker, Waupaca’s city administrator, sleeping in his vehicle.

The 57-year-old Veleker was arrested for suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant, first offense.

He was transported to the Waupaca County jail and later released to a responsible person, according to Waupaca Police Chief Brian Hoelzel.

Because a first-time OWI is not a criminal offense, Hoelzel said the city attorney would be responsible for prosecuting the citation.

The investigation is still pending and no citation has been issued in Waupaca County Circuit Court as of Monday evening.

“He has not had his day in court yet. It’s important to allow it to go through the process before we say anything more at this time” Mayor Brian Smith said when asked about Veleker’s arrest. “Hopefully, he learns from this and doesn’t do it again.”