Hammerberg, Robert

Robert Hammerberg, age 87, of New London, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, April 8, 2017.

He was born on October 20, 1929 in Laona, Wisconsin, son of the late Dr. C. E. and Beatrice (Barker) Hammerberg. Bob graduated from Washington High School in New London in 1947. He attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison before enlisting in the U.S. Army. After serving from 1950-1953, he returned to school at Michigan Tech. On August 7, 1957, Bob married Jane Urban. He was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London.

He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Jane; son, Paul Hammerberg; grandsons, Cody and Erik Hammerberg; brother, Wallace (Norma) Hammerberg; brother-in-law, William Urban; daughter-in-law, Dr. Lucille Porter. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; son Jon Hammerberg; three brothers, five sisters, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Private family services will be held for Bob. The Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London is serving the family. www.clinehansonfuneralhome.com