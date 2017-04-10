Hauser, Joy M.

Joy M. Hauser passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 8, 2017 surrounded by her family.

Born September 29, 1930 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Joy and her husband Ralph along with their three children later moved to the Town of Brookfield, Wisconsin before retiring to their lake home in Clintonville, Wisconsin and Island Dunes in Jensen Beach, Florida. Joy was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader, active in the Wauwatosa Job’s Daughters, was active for many years on a bowling league in Brookfield, played tennis at Highlander Racquet Club in Brookfield, was an avid oil paint artist, spent quality time with her friends playing cards and going to lunch. Joy and her husband, Ralph of 67 years to the day, have traveled the world together on various cruises, including the Queen Mary and the Panama Canal, Washington D.C., Yellowstone, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji Islands, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, and St. Thomas. She lived life to its fullest with such enjoyment, adventure and enthusiasm. She also had many years of enjoyment at Island Dunes in Jensen Beach, Florida with all the parties, golfing, and card playing. She was also a member of Shawano Presbyterian Church for 20 years. Her spirit will continue to live through her family and friends.

Survived by her spouse, Ralph Hauser; daughters, Teriann Hagen (LaVern), Lori Kowalske (Dan), Patty Goto (Alan); nine grandchildren: Jenny Meiners (Jerry), Curt Hagen (Michelle), Brett Hagen (Lindsey); Daniel Kowalske Jr. (Sherri), Amy Ryan (Tim), Nicole Piskula (Randy); Christopher Kowalske (Jessica), Sara Olson (Eric), and Michael Goto, and twenty-one great-grandchildren: Matt, Max, Mason, Millie, Marisa and Makia Meiners; Grace, Olivia, William Hagen and Isabella, Evalyn and Sofia Hagen; Daniel III and Ethan Kowalske; Lilly and Emily Ryan; Noah, Jackson and Robert Piskula; Lucas and Connor Kowalske.

A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Masonic Home, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) – SE Wisconsin or to Seasons Hospice.

The family would like to give a very special thank you to the loving and caring staff at Compass Point Three Pillars and Seasons Hospice.