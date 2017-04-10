Johnson, Kenneth R. D.D.S.

Ken Johnson, 65, New London, was called home to his Savior unexpectedly on Thursday, April 6, 2017.

Born August 22, 1951. Baptized in Christ September 16, 1951. Preceded in death by parents Orville and Arleen Johnson. Beloved husband of 40 years to Robin L. (Mielotz). Devoted father to Ryan and Hilarie. Survived by siblings: Deb (John) Czajkowski; Dennis (Becky) Johnson; Kris (Larry) Nillissen; sister-in-law Holly (Mielotz) Beckman; six nieces and two nephews.

Served the New London community as a dentist for 29 years, active in EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association), former Board of Regents member at Fox Valley Lutheran High School in Appleton. Enjoyed teaching Bible classes at Emanuel, fishing, gardening, and aviation. Will be remembered for his strong faith, generosity, and selflessness.

Memorial service at Emanuel Lutheran Church 200 E. Quincy St. New London; Wednesday, April 12 at 12 p.m. Visitation 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Light lunch to follow. Memorials will be given to Fox Valley Lutheran High School and WELS World Missions. The Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London is serving the family. www.clinehansonfuneralhome.com