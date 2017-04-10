Wasrud, Eileen P.

Eileen P. Wasrud, age 84, of Scandinavia, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2017 at her residence.

Eileen was born in Scandinavia, Wisconsin on June 23, 1932, a daughter of the late Clara (Waala) and John Erickson. She was united in marriage to Royal Wasrud on June 16, 1956. Eileen was a God fearing women, who was devoted, loving and kind to her wonderful husband and family. Eileen was a big fan of the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers. She enjoyed cooking, canning, and working in their large garden. Eileen was an active member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Iola for many years. She worked side by side with her husband on their dairy farm for over 40 years until they both retired in their 70’s. Eileen will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Eileen is survived by husband, Royal Wasrud; children: Julie (Randy) Nelson, Debra (Douglas) Fletcher, Bonnie (Steve) Petit, Randy (Krissy) Wasrud, Lori (Cory) Elmhorst; grandchildren: Jaclyn (Tom) Carpenter, Andrew (Megan) Fletcher, Nathan (Kari) Fletcher, Benjamin (Erin) Fletcher, Timothy (Ericka) Fletcher, Heather (Scott) Springer, Robert Tetzlaff, Melissa (Robert) Woytasik, Tia Petit, Rayelynn Wasrud, Ryan Elmhorst, Josh Elmhorst, Danielle Elmhorst and 11 great-grandchildren. Eileen was preceded in death by parents, Clara (Waala) and John Erickson; siblings: Ruby Wilcox, Everett Erickson, Jean Mork and Margaret Amundson.

Funeral Service will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Iola, Wisconsin, at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12th, with Reverend Bob Hanson officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, 4-7 p.m. at Voie Funeral Home in Iola. Visitation will also be held Wednesday 10-11 a.m.. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Interment will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Iola.