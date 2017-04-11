Calling 911

Waupaca County sheriff’s report April 11

• April 9 – Caller reported her daughter was harassed by two individuals at the Waupaca Area Public Library.

• April 9 – Property damage was reported when a mailbox was damaged in the E1000 block of Moen Road, Iola.

• April 9 – Caller reported children were smashing out windows at a corner house on the 300 block of Oak Street, Waupaca.

• April 9 – Caller reported someone broke into his vacation home on the 1000 block of Headley Road in the town of Harrison. Caller said it doesn’t appear that anything was stolen.

• April 9 – Theft of two bicycles was reported in the N2000 block East Road, Waupaca. The bicycles are a gray and black men’s Trek, and a light mint green adult Schwinn with a basket.

• April 9 – Bar fight was reported at the Waterfront Bar, New London. Caller reports a fight broke out and bottles were possibly used as a weapon.

• April 8 – Mailbox was reported damaged on the 400 block of Riverview Court, Fremont.

• April 8 – Bar fight was reported with no weapons at the Waterfront Bar, New London. Caller reported up to four people were involved and there were no weapons.

• April 7 – Theft was reported in the 600 block of Leighton Road, Waupaca. Caller reports backpacks and a wireless speaker were taken from his vehicle.

• April 7 – A caller reported he spilled roughly a ton of semi solid manure on the roadway at the N2900 block of Nohr Road, Marion. No hazmat crew was needed and the spill was assisted by the fire department.

• April 7 – Vehicle theft of binoculars and a case was reported in the 400 block of North Main Street, Waupaca.

• April 7 – A theft of an air compressor was reported in the N3900 Block of County Trunk O, New London.

• April 7 – A caller reported they found marijuana and a pipe in a member’s room at the Wisconsin Veterans Home, King.

• April 6 – Theft was reported in the 500 block of Timber Drive, Waupaca, Caller states a work laptop was taken from his vehicle.

• April 6 – Theft was reported in the 600 block of Timber Drive, Waupaca. Caller states a camera and hands-free microphone was taken from his vehicle.

• April 6 – Potential fraud case was reported by a caller in the N5000 block of Summit Lane, Manawa.

• April 6 – A caller reported a TV was missing from their home in the 400 block of South Mill Street, Weyauwega.

• April 6 – A stolen gun was reported at the 400 block of North East Street, Weyawega. The gun was listed as a Taurus .38 Special, 5-shot model.

• April 6 – A caller reported that someone broke into their shed recently at the E2000 block of Marian Lane, Waupaca,

• April 6 – A theft of a console from a van was reported at the 500 block of Bailey Street, Waupaca.

• April 6 – A caller at ThedaCare Medical Center New London reported a combative crystal meth patient.

One injured in motorcycle crash

A New London man suffered injuries after he struck a deer with his motorcycle on March 31,

At 8:15 p.m. Matthew George, 18, was driving his 2013 Honda motorcycle southbound on Bean City Road near Ebony Rose Lane, in the Town of Mukwa when a deer crossed the road.

After the collision George piloted his bike to the right side of the roadway, where it came to a rest on its right side.

He was taken by ambulance to the New London Family Medical Center, where he was treated for suspected minor injuries.

George was wearing a helmet, as well as protective gloves, boots pants and a jacket.

Woman hits electrical box

An Iola women was injured after she drove off the road and struck an electrical box on April 4.

At 2:56 p.m. Dana Hansen, 82, was driving her 2006 Honda Accord southbound on County Trunk J near North Moen Road in Iola, when she crossed the center line, entered the east ditch, struck an electrical box, and ended up facing east.

She was transferred by ambulance to Riverside Medical Center for suspected serious injuries.

Hansen was cited for operating left of the center line.

She was wearing a seat belt.