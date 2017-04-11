Comets drop three

< > Shortstop Alyssa Johnson is ready to make a play for Waupaca during a North Eastern Conference doubleheader April 8 in Oconto Falls. Greg Seubert Photo

Waupaca hosts Clintonville, FVL

By Greg Seubert

Oconto Falls and Wrightstown picked up North Eastern Conference softball wins over Waupaca.

The Comets dropped both games of a doubleheader April 8 in Oconto Falls after opening the season with a loss at Wrightstown.

Oconto Falls 7, Waupaca 5

Oconto Falls 10, Waupaca 5

The host Panthers overcame an early 2-0 deficit in the first game.

Waupaca scored twice in the top of the first inning, but the Panthers took the lead for good with three runs in the second. Oconto Falls then added two more runs in the fourth and single runs in the fifth and sixth.

The Comets came up with another run in the seventh.

Jensen Trinrud had three of Waupaca’s seven hits and drove in a pair of runs in the opener, while Alysa Johnson added a pair of RBIs.

Kat Otter-Giese had two of Waupaca’s eight hits and knocked in three runs in the second game.

Wrightstown 9, Waupaca 0

Makayla Neinas held the Comets to two hits April 6 and struck out nine batters.

Miranda Brunner and Johnson had Waupaca’s hits.

“I was pretty impressed how our girls played against Wrightstown,” coach Eric Brehmer said. “We lost 9-0, but we had many positive points. Wrightstown is just a solid team this year with a heck of a pitcher. We hit the ball right to them.”

Taylor Giefer took the loss on the mound.

Waupaca’s junior varsity team beat the Tigers 20-3.

Waupaca hosted Clintonville April 11 and will host Fox Valley Lutheran in a North Eastern matchup at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13.