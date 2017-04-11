Drunken driving convictions April 11

The following people were convicted in Waupaca County Circuit Court of drinking and driving offenses or driving under the influence of controlled substances.

• Georgiana M. Schamber, 49, Ogdensburg, was sentenced to one year in prison with six months stayed, assessed $1,786 in fines and court costs and her license revoked for two years for a sixth offense.

• David L. Miller, 63, Iola, 110 days in jail with 85 stayed, assessed $2,544, revoked 30 months for a third offense.

• Jerry G. Kron, 54, Waupaca, 80 days in jail, assessed $1,975, revoked 17 months for a second offense.

• Daniel P. Wilson, 37, New London, 20 days in jail, assessed $2,038, revoked 18 months for a second offense and minor in vehicle.

• Lyndon B. Hood, 51, Stevens Point, 60 days in jail, assessed $1,534, revoked 15 months for a second offense.

• Christine A. Harrison, 53, Sheboygan, assessed $1,030, revoked nine months.

• Dawn J. Higginbotham, 41, Appleton, assessed $967, revoked eight months.

• Carl B. Johnson, 33, Waupaca, assessed $885, revoked seven months.

• Edward T.A. Morey, 22, Waupaca, assessed $937, revoked nine months.

• Robert W. Carey, 44, Marion, assessed $1,050, revoked nine months.

• Erik T. Thorson, 40, Wauwatosa, assessed $967, revoked eight months.

• Kristen M. Young, 30, Bear Creek, assessed $998, revoked nine months.

• Jesse T. Mahon, 26, Wisconsin Rapids, assessed $885, revoked seven months.

• Shawn M. Buchanan, 41, Waupaca, assessed $998, revoked nine months.