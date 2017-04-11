Kloehn, Bruce Leonard

Bruce Leonard Kloehn, a 68 year old Vietnam War Army Veteran, passed away at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King on April 1, 2017, with his friend Jim by his side.

He was born July 15, 1948 to the Late Nathalie (Priebe) and Franklin Kloehn. Bruce was a graduate of Hortonville High and shortly after graduation was drafted in the Army. Upon his return he lived in Hortonville and later New London.

Bruce is survived by his brother Terry and wife Ann and their family; children, Heidi (Tom) Zander, Tammy (Mark) Boone, James, Nicole (Phil) Cazares, and Kaylene; grandchildren: Jeremyah, Carlee, Kassidee, and Cayleb Zander, Kayden Kloehn, and Emma and Penelope Cazares, a special cousin, Nancy and many other relatives and friends.

The Memorial Service for Bruce will be held on April 20, 2017 at 1:30 p m at Olson Hall Chapel, King with visitation starting at 12:30 until the time of service. He will be laid to rest in the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at King.

The Family would like to Thank the Staff and Hospice at King for their excellent care for Bruce. Your battle is now over, no more pain, no more suffering, now you are no longer weak.