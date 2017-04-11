Taylor, Joan G.

Joan G. Taylor, age 61, of Waupaca, WI passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Theda-Care Regional Medical Center-Appleton.

Joan was born in Merrill, WI on November 11, 1955, the daughter of the late Leon and Mary (Karian) Gabriel. She graduated from Appleton West High School, then graduated from UW- Eau Claire with a degree in education. She later received her Master’s Degree in Education from UW- Stevens Point. Joan taught 2nd & 3rd Grades at the Chain School and then at Waupaca Learning Center, retiring after 33 years. On September 26, 1981, Joan married Kelly S. Taylor in Appleton.

She is survived by her husband, Kelly Taylor, Waupaca; her children, James (AJ) Taylor, Waupaca and Lauren (Dan) Trisko, De Pere; her grandson, Collin Trisko and her brothers: Gary Gabriel, Alicante, Spain and Mark Gabriel, Appleton. Joan was preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister, Linda Sue Gabriel.

A Memorial Service for family and friends will be on Saturday, April 15 at 11 a.m. at the Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca. A visitation will be on Friday evening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Joan’s name. Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.