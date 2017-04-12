Apps to speak at Holly Center

Author and historian Jerry Apps will present “Barns of Wisconsin” at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Holly History and Genealogy Center.

Apps, whose books and stories have been featured on PBS and in programs around the state, grew up on a farm in Wild Rose.

His upcoming program will be pulled from his best-selling book, “Barns of Wisconsin,” which tells the history of Wisconsin farming through the barns that dot the state’s landscape.

This program is free to the public and will be presented by the Waupaca Historical Society.

Refreshments will be served.

Books will be available for purchase after the program.