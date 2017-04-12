Bears beat Wolves

Bears score 11 times in first inning

By Greg Seubert

An 11-run first inning helped Bonduel pick up a 15-1 Central Wisconsin 8 Conference baseball win April 7 over Manawa.

Manawa also dropped a 14-5 decision April 4 at Wild Rose.

Bonduel 15, Manawa 1 (5 inn.)
MANAWA – Besides coming up with a big opening inning, the Bears’ pitching trio of Wyatt Erb, Josh Richter and Devon Schoemann combined to hold Manawa hitless in the five-inning game.

Brandon Olsen drove in a team-high four runs for Bonduel and Brent Pieper added three. Olsen, Pieper, Erb, Jacob Banker and Bryce Maule each had two of Bonduel’s 13 hits.

Wild Rose 14, Manawa 5
Thomas Dopp had four hits and drove in three runs to lead the Wildcats over the Wolves.

 

Nathan Reynolds closes his glove on the ball behind the plate. Holly Neumann Photo Zach Kreklow scores what turned out be Manawa's only run April 7 in a 15-1 loss to Bonduel at Lindsay Field. Holly Neumann Photo Manawa outfielder Jared Buschke gets under a fly ball for an out. Holly Neumann Photo Nate Newton waits for the perfect pitch against Bonduel. Holly Neumann Photo
<
>
Zach Kreklow scores what turned out be Manawa's only run April 7 in a 15-1 loss to Bonduel at Lindsay Field. Holly Neumann Photo

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Trunk or Treat in Manawa

Comments comments

Connecting Manawa trails

Comments comments

Manawa prepares for Mid-Western Rodeo

Comments comments

Pink Ribbon Rebels

Comments comments