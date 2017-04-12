Bears beat Wolves

Bears score 11 times in first inning

By Greg Seubert

An 11-run first inning helped Bonduel pick up a 15-1 Central Wisconsin 8 Conference baseball win April 7 over Manawa.

Manawa also dropped a 14-5 decision April 4 at Wild Rose.

Bonduel 15, Manawa 1 (5 inn.)

MANAWA – Besides coming up with a big opening inning, the Bears’ pitching trio of Wyatt Erb, Josh Richter and Devon Schoemann combined to hold Manawa hitless in the five-inning game.

Brandon Olsen drove in a team-high four runs for Bonduel and Brent Pieper added three. Olsen, Pieper, Erb, Jacob Banker and Bryce Maule each had two of Bonduel’s 13 hits.

Wild Rose 14, Manawa 5

Thomas Dopp had four hits and drove in three runs to lead the Wildcats over the Wolves.