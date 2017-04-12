Van Den Langenberg recognized for service

Brian Van Den Langenberg was recently named the EMT of the Year by the Manawa Ambulance Service and the Sturm Foundation.

He is the assistant director of the Manawa Ambulance and has been with the service since 2013 when he moved to the area.

He was with the former New London Family Medical Center ambulance as director before it was transitioned to Gold Cross Ambulance. He also was a supervisor and paramedic at Gold Cross before going to New London.

He currently works at Theda Care Medical Center New London. Van Den Langenberg also is a member of the Manawa Rural Fire Department.

“Brian is well liked by his coworkers and colleagues and will excel in the role of assistant director,” said Andrew Werth, Manawa Ambulance Service director.

Originally from the Racine area, Van Den Langenberg enjoys the outdoors and spending time with his family. He and his wife Lindsay have two sons.