Felony arrest follows bar fight

Foth

A man accused of punching his wife in a bar now faces a felony charge.

Michael K. Foth, 47, Clintonville, is charged with possession of marijuana, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Saturday, March 18, New London police were called out to Easy Street Bar on the 500 block of West North Water Street.

According to the criminal complaint, Foth’s wife told officers that Foth punched her twice in the face.

When officers searched Foth, they reported finding a film canister with marijuana in it and a glass pipe with burnt residue.

Sgt. Tom Algiers and Officer Ryan Denu reported that Foth began resisting orders after they handcuffed him.

As Denu was escorting Foth from the New London police station to his squad car in order to transport him to jail, Foth pulled away and ran north down the station’s driveway, the complaint says.

Denu pursued Foth, caught him and directed him to the ground.

Officers called an ambulance because Foth’s ankle appeared to be injured.