Gerold hosts SwingTime

Big band music in Weyauwega

The annual spring dance with the SwingTime Big Band will take place on Saturday, April 22, at the Gerold Opera House, in downtown Weyauwega.

The house will open at 6:30 p.m. for a cocktail hour with a cash bar and complimentary appetizers.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

William Severin Thompson is the leader of the 18-piece orchestra, which is based in Appleton.

Tickets are $15 for general seating at tables, as well as on the opera house’s balcony.

People may purchase tickets online at wegaarts.org and also at Wega Motors in Weyauwega and the Book Cellar in Waupaca.

Tickets will also be available at the door.

There will be a large dance floor for those who want to dance.

“It’s a nice time to get out and shake out the winter blues,” said Kathy Fehl, of Wega Arts.