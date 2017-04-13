Comets drop two games

Waupaca falls to Assumption, SPASH

By Greg Seubert

The Waupaca girls’ soccer team dropped recent nonconference games to Assumption and Stevens Point. Assumption handed the Comets a 6-0 loss April 7, while Stevens Point outscored Waupaca 11-1 April 4.

Assumption 6, Waupaca 0

Gracie Wendels scored four times and added an assist for the Royals.

Bridget Matott and Kenzie Wagner also found the net for Assumption.

SPASH 11, Waupaca 1

Ava Schwenn scored Waupaca’s goal in the first half on a penalty kick.

Anna Zajakowski, Abby Gemza and Lauren Johnson each scored twice for the Panthers as SPASH built a 7-1 halftime lead.