Comets drop two games

Waupaca falls to Assumption, SPASH
By Greg Seubert
The Waupaca girls’ soccer team dropped recent nonconference games to Assumption and Stevens Point. Assumption handed the Comets a 6-0 loss April 7, while Stevens Point outscored Waupaca 11-1 April 4.
Assumption 6, Waupaca 0
Gracie Wendels scored four times and added an assist for the Royals.
Bridget Matott and Kenzie Wagner also found the net for Assumption.
SPASH 11, Waupaca 1
Ava Schwenn scored Waupaca’s goal in the first half on a penalty kick.
Anna Zajakowski, Abby Gemza and Lauren Johnson each scored twice for the Panthers as SPASH built a 7-1 halftime lead.
Waupaca's Lily Sletten (left) and Assumption's Gracie Wendels battle for the ball April 7 during a nonconference girls' soccer game at Waupaca High School. Wendels and the Royals handed the Comets a 6-0 loss. Greg Seubert Photo