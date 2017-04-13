Comets drop two games

Waupaca falls to Assumption, SPASH

By Greg Seubert

The Waupaca girls’ soccer team dropped recent nonconference games to Assumption and Stevens Point. Assumption handed the Comets a 6-0 loss April 7, while Stevens Point outscored Waupaca 11-1 April 4.

Assumption 6, Waupaca 0
Gracie Wendels scored four times and added an assist for the Royals.

Bridget Matott and Kenzie Wagner also found the net for Assumption.

SPASH 11, Waupaca 1
Ava Schwenn scored Waupaca’s goal in the first half on a penalty kick.

Anna Zajakowski, Abby Gemza and Lauren Johnson each scored twice for the Panthers as SPASH built a 7-1 halftime lead.

 

Waupaca's Lily Sletten (left) and Assumption's Gracie Wendels battle for the ball April 7 during a nonconference girls' soccer game at Waupaca High School. Wendels and the Royals handed the Comets a 6-0 loss. Greg Seubert Photo Assumption's Bridget Matott (left) keeps pace with Waupaca's Shyla Koshollek. Greg Seubert Photo
