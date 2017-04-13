Waupaca County criminal sentencing

Recent convictions, sentencing and dismissals from felony cases in Waupaca County Circuit Court:

• Judge Raymond Huber sentenced Austin Merryfield to one year in jail with work-release privileges and 157 days credit for his time in custody on a cash bond since his arrest last November. Huber also placed Merryfield on 7 1/2 years of probation.

Conditions of his probation include that he obtain a high school equivalency degree, maintain full-time employment, not possess any illegal drugs, not go upon any premises where there may be illegal drugs, not consume alcohol, no contact with his mother and participate in any counseling recommended by agent. He’s been assessed $971 in fines and court costs. The state has 90 days to file for restitution.

Merryfield was convicted of felony discharge of a weapon toward a vehicle and misdemeanor criminal damage with a weapon. Charges of reckless endangerment, carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct were dismissed but read into the court record. A charge of attempted homicide was dismissed on a motion by the prosecutor.

On Nov. 1, 2016, Merryfield shot a handgun at a pickup truck driven by another teen on Shawano Street near the travel plaza. At the time of the incident, he was in a vehicle that his mother was driving. She later brought him to the police.

• Judge Vicki Clussman sentenced Stephanie A. Jones, 36, Taycheedah Correctional, to nine months in jail and ordered her to pay $733 in court costs.

Jones was convicted of receiving stolen property. A felony charge of burglary was dismissed but read into the court record.

The Waupaca County jail sentence will be served after Jones completes a prison sentence from Winnebago County, where her extended supervision for possession of meth precursors was revoked.

• Judge Philip Kirk revoked the probation of Ryan R.D. Vandergate, 22, Marion, and sentenced him to 12 months in jail.

Vandergate was convicted of felony possession of narcotics and obstructing an officer and placed on two years of probation in August 2016.

Vandergate’s probation was revoked on March 23, after he was convicted of misdemeanor sex with a child 16 or older and sentenced to nine more months in jail.

• Kirk placed Nicholas J. Graff, 22, Waupaca, on four years of probation, sentenced him to six months in jail as a condition of probation, then stayed 90 days.

Graff was convicted of burglary, while a theft charge was dismissed but read into the record.

Conditions of his probation require that he maintain full-time employment, obtain a high-school equivalence degree and pay $1,362 in restitution and court costs.

If his probation is revoked, Graff will have 107 days credit for the time he spent in custody on a $2,000 cash bond after his arrest.

• Clussman ordered Bree-Ann L. Leone, 32, New London, to pay $894 in court costs after accepting her no-contest plea to a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance. The charge was amended from felony possession of amphetamine.

Leone was also convicted of a second drunken driving offense, sentenced to 80 days in jail with 73 stayed under the Safe Streets Treatment Options Program, assessed $1,660 and her license revoked for 15 months.

• Huber placed Dustin A. Stelse, 25, Manawa, on two years of probation and ordered him to perform 100 hours of community service and pay $1,671 in fines and court costs.

In three separate Waupaca County criminal cases, Stelse was convicted of felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct. Charges of battery, victim intimidation and bail jumping were dismissed but read into the record.

Stelse was charged with retail theft in Waupaca County on April 6.

He currently faces narcotics and meth charges in Outagamie County.

• Huber placed Tiffany N. Tetting, 35, Weston, on two years of probation and assessed her $528 in court costs.

Tetting was convicted of identity theft. Five more counts of identity theft were dismissed but read into the record.

• Clussman placed Chad M. Scrivner, 43, Waupaca, on one year of probation and ordered him to pay $3,279 in restitution and $771 in court costs. Partial payment of the restitution was made from the $1,000 cash bond that Scrivner posted to be released from jail after his arrest.

Scrivner was convicted of misdemeanor battery, which was amended from felony battery. Charges of bail jumping and disorderly conduct were dismissed but read into the record.

• Huber placed Tanner C. Ater, 22, Neenah, on one year of probation. As conditions of his probation, Ater must write a letter of apology to all of his victims and pay $2,667 in restitution and court costs. If he successfully completes probation, Ater’s record will be expunged.

Ater was convicted of three misdemeanor counts of theft. Three felony counts of burglary were dismissed on a motion by the prosecutor. One count each of burglary and theft from a separate incident were dismissed but read into the record.

• Kirk placed Somantha D. Shankin, 23, Weyauwega, on one year of probation and ordered her to pay $443 in court costs and to have no contact with her mother.

Shankin was convicted of disorderly conduct. Charges of strangulation and intimidation of a victim were dismissed but read into the record.

• Huber revoked the probation of Cory M. Studzinski, 18, Waupaca, and sentenced him to four months in jail.

Studzinski was placed on two years of probation on Nov. 10, 2016, and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service, pay $972 in court costs and restitution, not possess any illegal drugs and maintain full-time employment or obtain a high school equivalence degree.

Studzinski was convicted of one count of theft and two counts of taking a vehicle without consent, amended from a felony to a misdemeanor. Two more counts of theft and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping were dismissed but read into the record.

• Kirk placed Timothy J. Ort, 27, Clintonville, on one year of probation and ordered him to pay $3,563 in restitution and court costs. Partial payment of the restitution was made from the $1,500 cash bond that Ort posted to be released from jail after his arrest.

Ort was convicted of felony hit and run involving injury.

• Kirk placed Matthew J. Spencer, 36, Kewaunee, on three years of probation, ordered him to serve nine months in jail, pay $1,759 in restitution and court costs, and banned him from going into the Waupaca Kmart.

Spencer was convicted of felony retail theft in Waupaca County. A second felony theft charge was dismissed but read into the record.

In Monroe County, Spencer was convicted in two separate cases of possession of burglary tools, criminal damage to property, felony retail theft and felony bail jumping. He was sentenced to nine months in jail and ordered to pay $3,057 in restitution and court costs.