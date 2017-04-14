Feeding hungry minds

Weyauwega library, nutrition site work together

By Angie Landsverk

The Weyauwega Public Library is finding new ways to reach members of the community.

It is working with the Weyauwega Nutrition Site to provide books and programming for those who participate in the meal program.

“We wanted to reach out to the community somehow,” said Kristi Pennebecker, who is the library’s director.

She visited the site last month and explained the new program.

Those who receive home-delivered meals or eat lunch at the nutrition site may participate in it.

They provide ideas of books they are interested in reading, and Pennebecker then delivers the library books to the site.

The Weyauwega Nutrition Site is located in the community room of City Hall, and the library is a few blocks away.

Pennebecker is also able to help those without library cards get them.

Kenny Johnson was the first person to borrow books from the library through this new program.

Since he did not have a library card, Pennebecker first helped him obtain one.

Johnson told her about his interests, which include animals and plants.

Three library books about animals were delivered to the nutrition site for him.

Johnson lives in Weyauwega and does not drive.

Three days a week, he walks to the nutrition site, where he is also a volunteer.

He has been doing so for more than 11 years.

Johnson works on the other two days of the week and said he was happy to learn about the library’s new program.

“It’s something different,” he said.

This is the not first time Pennebecker tried this idea.

Several years ago, she approached the nutrition site’s former manager with the idea of delivering library books to the homebound.

“We tried it a couple years ago. Nothing ever happened,” Pennebecker said.

She decided to give it another try.

There are different people going to the nutrition site and receiving home-delivered meals. The site’s location inside City Hall is also new, she said.

In addition, the library is now bringing adult coloring to the nutrition site.

The first session took place on Wednesday, April 12.

Bingo is offered on the first and third Wednesdays of the month.

Pennebecker says adult coloring could be offered on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

“Then every Wednesday, there would would be a special program after the meal,” she said.

More contact between the library and nutrition site opens up more possibilities, she said.

Shani Appleby is the manager of the nutrition site.

She said those who receive the home-delivered meals also have information about the library’s new book lending program.

Their books would be delivered with their meals.

“I think it’s very good for the community, especially with our senior population. It’s giving them options, something to look forward to. I hope they pick up on what Kenny’s doing and enjoying,” Appleby said.

Pennebecker said she is also able to order large print books, audio books, magazines and DVDs.

Once someone finishes reading books from the library, either Appleby returns them, or Pennebecker picks them up at the nutrition site.

Johnson already read the first books he received from the library.

When asked if he plans to continue getting books this way, he said, “I hope so.”