I-S girls second at Early Bird

Thunderbirds win six events

By Greg Seubert

Leighten Fischer lands a jump of 16 feet, 9 inches to take first place for Iola-Scandinavia in the girls’ long jump event. Holly Neumann Photo

Six first-place finishes helped the Iola-Scandinavia girls’ track team place second April 13 at Rosholt High School’s Early Bird Invitational.

The Thunderbirds finished behind Rosholt in the girls’ standings with 116 points, while Weyauwega-Fremont finished fifth with 90. W-F and I-S placed fifth and seventh on the boys’ side with 77 and 38 points, respectively.

Placing first for the T-Birds were Leighten Fischer, 200-meter dash (27.5) and long jump (16 feet, 9 inches); Erika Kisting, 800- and 1,600-meter runs (2:29.38, 5:22.3); Makenna Brown, 400-meter dash (1:05.42); and the 1,600-meter relay team of Brown, Kisting, Jada Beacom and Fischer (4:20.81).

Seconds went to Fischer, 300-meter hurdles; Beacom, 1,600; and Payton Wester, triple jump.

Thirds went to Brown, 200-meter dash and high jump; and Beacom, 800.

Fifths went to Haley Ullom, 100-meter dash; the 400-meter relay team of Aleah Petrosa, Wester, Ana Holder and Magan Ellioff; and the 800-meter relay team of Ullom, Ellioff, Wester and Petrosa.

Gwynette Koch and Hannah Sroka led the W-F girls by placing second in the shot put and pole vault, respectively. W-F also had a pair of second-place relays in the 400 team of Anna Bubolz, Morgan Monty, Sroka and Natalie Schneider and the 800 team of Josie Kicherer, Kaitlyn Monty, Mikyla Reeck and Bubolz.

Katie Bleck turned in the Indians’ only third-place finish in the discus.

Fourths went to Koch, discus; Sroka, long jump; Allison Halat, 3,200-meter run; Bleck, 100-meter hurdles; and the 1,600 relay team of Schneider, Morgan Monty, Reeck and Sroka.

Fifths went to Josie Kicherer, 100 hurdles; Bleck, 300 hurdles; Abby Wheaton, 1,600; and Schneider, triple jump.

Sixths went to Haley Dearth, triple jump; and Kaitlyn Monty, 200.

Iola-Scandinavia's Jada Beacom leads a group of runners around Rosholt High School's track during the girls' 800-meter run at the Early Bird Invitational. Beacom went on to finish third in 2:40.13. Teammate Erika Kisting won the race. Holly Neumann Photo Weyauwega-Fremont's Hannah Sroka flies through the air in the girls' long jump competition April 13 at the Early Bird Invitational at Rosholt. She placed fourth overall. Holly Neumann Photo Josie Kicherer easily clears a hurdle for Weyauwega-Fremont in the girls' 100-meter hurdles event. She went on to place fifth. Holly Neumann Photo Weyauwega-Fremont's Tristan Wollersheim stays just ahead of Iola-Scandinavia's Erik Grenlie in the boys' 100-meter dash.Wollersheim finished eighth in 12.99 seconds, while Grenlie finished 18th with a time of 14.04. Holly Neumann Photo Weyauwega-Fremont's Mason Sorens concentates while competing for the Indians in the boys' 110-meter hurdle event. He turned in a time of 27.81 to place eighth. Holly Neumann Photo Ana Holder finished seventh for Iola-Scandinavia in the girls' shot put event with a long throw of 28 feet, 1 1/4 inches. Holly Neumann Photo Iola-Scandinavia's Noah Olson (right) keeps pace with Wautoma's Ryan Riles at the halfway mark of the boys' 400-meter dash. Olson and Riles finished eighth and ninth, respectively. Holly Neumann Photo
Makenna Brown finished third for Iola-Scandinavia in the girls' high jump event. She also won the 400-meter dash and was on the winning 1,600-meter relay team as the Thunderbirds placed second April 13 at the seven-team Early Bird Invitational in Rosholt. Holly Neumann Photo

The I-S boys had two third-place relays in the 800 team of Will Cady, Erick Kriewaldt, Kyle Beske and Scott Van Gunten and the 1,600 team of Jalen Block, Kriewaldt, Tyler Bricco and Cady. Cady also placed third in the 300 hurdles and long jump.

Austin Buss and Noah Olson placed fifth in the shot put and triple jump, respectively, while 400 relay team of Cameron Boris, Van Gunten, Garrett Brown and Erik Grenlie placed sixth.

Drew Vandervest placed second in the 100 and third in the high jump for Weyauwega-Fremont.

Other thirds for W-F went to Kyle Loehrke, discus; the 400 relay team of Brock Brunner, Vandervest, Jacob Hablewitz and Lupe Hernandez; and the 3,200-meter relay team of Jacob Carroll, Duane Brazil, Patrick Long and Chris Strehlow.

Fourths went to Hablewitz, high jump; Justin Kempf, pole vault; Hernandez, long jump; Austin Bartel, shot put; and the 800 relay team of Trevor Fletcher, Brunner, Josue Rosas and Hernandez.

Brazil placed fifth in the 3,200, while Loehrke and Long finished sixth in the discus and 3,200, respectively.

