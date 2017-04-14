Indians win again

Bosquez drives in winning run
By Greg Seubert
Close games have been the norm so far this season for Weyauwega-Fremont’s baseball team.
One day after picking up a 1-0 Central Wisconsin 8 Conference win over Shiocton, the Indians came up with a run in the bottom of the seventh inning April 11 to post a 3-2 nonconference win over Algoma.
W-F came up with a run in the bottom of the first, but the Wolves scored twice in the fifth on Casey Stangle’s double. The score remained 2-1 until the Indians tied the game in the sixth.
Collin Jorgenson started the seventh-inning rally and eventually scored the game-winning run on Logan Bosquez’s double.
Algoma outhit the Indians 9-4.
Cole Hudziak tripled for the Indians and also picked up the win in relief of Kolden Baehman. Gavin Curtis also had a double.
The Indians will return to CWC-8 play at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at home against Manawa.