Indians win again

Collin Jorgenson dives back to first base for Weyauwega-Fremont during the Indians' nonconference win over Algoma. He later scored the winning run in a 3-2 game. Greg Seubert Photo

Bosquez drives in winning run

By Greg Seubert

Collin Jorgenson reacts after scoring the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning of Weyauwega-Fremont’s 3-2 win over Algoma. Jorgenson scored on a double from Logan Bosquez. Greg Seubert Photo

Close games have been the norm so far this season for Weyauwega-Fremont’s baseball team.

One day after picking up a 1-0 Central Wisconsin 8 Conference win over Shiocton, the Indians came up with a run in the bottom of the seventh inning April 11 to post a 3-2 nonconference win over Algoma.

W-F came up with a run in the bottom of the first, but the Wolves scored twice in the fifth on Casey Stangle’s double. The score remained 2-1 until the Indians tied the game in the sixth.

Collin Jorgenson started the seventh-inning rally and eventually scored the game-winning run on Logan Bosquez’s double.

Algoma outhit the Indians 9-4.

Cole Hudziak tripled for the Indians and also picked up the win in relief of Kolden Baehman. Gavin Curtis also had a double.

The Indians will return to CWC-8 play at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at home against Manawa.