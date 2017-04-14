Woman charged with felony OWI

Police say a driver claimed she crossed the centerline because she was looking at the sky.

Angela G. Jankowski, 40, Marion, was charged with a fourth OWI, obstructing an officer, operating after revocation, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shortly before 11 p.m. April 7, Marion Police Officer Bryan Hauser stopped a vehicle on Bertram Street because it crossed the centerline.

The driver, who had no license with her, was later identified as Jankowski.

Initially, however, Jankowski gave Hauser the name of a relative when he asked who she was, according to the criminal complaint.

Hauser reported Jankowski exited the vehicle and began shooting photos of the sky. She then reportedly said she drove across the centerline because she was looking at the sky at the time.

Police say Jankowski had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.

Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper Eric Heinz arrived at the scene. He found a bottle of vodka and a clear cup of liquid that smelled like alcohol.

Heinz also located several prescription bottles in the center console with Jankowski’s name on the labels.

Officers reported finding a small amount of marijuana and a black glass pipe.