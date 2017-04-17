Button, Lois M.

Lois M. Button, age 87, of Waupaca, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

She was born in Waupaca on November 28, 1929 to the late John and Leona (Gloede) Peterson. She was united in marriage to Laverne “Bud” Button and he preceded her in death.

Lois is survived by nieces and nephews: Sandy Gabrielson, Linda (Ron) Hanson, Bonnie DeSigne, Debbie (Les) Simon, Mike Peterson, Carol Wutkevicz, Gary Peterson, and Darlene Peterson; and nieces-in-law, Pam Peterson and Charlene Gyrion. She was preceded in death by brothers: John, Russell, Edward, Loyal and Sanford Peterson; sister, Gladys; nephews, Donny and Clyde Peterson, Charles Gyrion and a niece, Mary Young.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2017 at the Maple Crest Funeral Home of Waupaca, with Fr. Amalraj Roche officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial of cremains will take place next to her husband at Lakeside Memorial Park, Waupaca.