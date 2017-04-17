Claussen, Willard Leon

July 24, 1923 – April 17, 2017.

Willard was the youngest of seven children born to Peter and Elizabeth Claussen. On Dec. 26, 1942 he married his high school sweetheart Lucille Mack, and on Dee, 26 2012 they celebrated 70 years together. They raised six sons on the small farm north of Waupaca, Willard, Raymond, Arthur, Allan, Peter and Tom. Willard was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Elizabeth Claussen; his siblings: Margaret, Pearl, Myrtle, Lyle, Harry, Kermith; his wife Lucille, one son Arthur, a daughter-inlaw Barbara and a grandson, Bucky (Peter Jr.) He is survived by sons: Willard, Raymond (Sandra), daughter-in-law, Evelyn (Roger) Trice, Allan (Cally), Peter (Barbara), Tom (Janet); two sisters-in-law, Luella Lautenbach, and Sheila Claussen, 22 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Willard never left farming behind though he worked off the farm at Waupaca Feed and Seed and then many years for Mobil delivering fuel oil, gas, and oil to local residents and gas stations. He kept a few milking cows, always said he kept them to keep his boys busy and out of trouble. But we all know he just loved farming. He never stopped learning, an avid reader of not only traditional thought but contemporary, and one might say cutting edge theology. He was always up for a good conversation that challenged his mind and yours. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran church where he served several terms as council president, taught confirmation and Sunday school and adult Bible class for years.

His last two years were spent at Bethany Home in Waupaca; he loved his time there and considered it home. A word of thanks, from Willard’s family goes out to the staff at Bethany who cared for him with compassion and grace to dad and our entire family over the past two years. Thank you and God bless.

The Memorial Service will be on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 206 E. Badger St. The visitation will be on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery. The Maple Crest Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.