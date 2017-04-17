Czappa, William J.

William J. Czappa, age 60, of Waupaca died Saturday, April 15, 2017

at ThedaCare Medical Center in Waupaca.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 21, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Nekoosa. Visitation will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be expressed at ritchayfuneralhome.com.

William was born December 22, 1956 in Wisconsin Rapids to Wilfred and Anna (Johnson) Czappa. William enjoyed fishing, playing pool, riding his bike and singing. Most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his family.

He is survived by his mother, Anna Johnson of Wisconsin Rapids; four brothers: Barney Czappa of Wisconsin Rapids, Henry (Carol) Czappa of Racine, Harold Czappa of Wisconsin Rapids, and Bobby Czappa of Wisconsin Rapids; three sisters: Dorothy (Gary) Knoll of Sunnyvale, TX; Susan (Dennis) Winch of Wisconsin Rapids, and Patty Czappa of Wisconsin Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. William was preceded in death by his father, brother Leland Czappa, and great-nephew Damian McCandless.