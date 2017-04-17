Felon faces drug, weapons charges

Officers found an AR-15 and a loaded 30-round magazine in the car of a man who went to prison for armed robbery.

He remains in custody on a $25,000 cash bond.

Christopher L. Dominick, 31, Stevens Point, is charged in Waupaca County with felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed knife, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, Waupaca County Sheriff’s Deputy David Huberty intercepted a vehicle that had been under surveillance in Waupaca’s South Park. He followed it into the Holiday gas station on Badger and School streets.

The driver, later identified as Dominick, asked why he had been stopped and wanted to speak with Huberty’s supervisor.

According to the criminal complaint, when Huberty’s supervisor, Sgt. Kevin Studzinski, asked to see his driver’s license, Dominick refused.

Before exiting the vehicle, Dominick reportedly removed a knife from his pocket and placed it on the front seat.

During pat down, Studzinski reported finding a small gem bag with white residue.

Deputies also found an A-15 rifle in a case on the floor behind the driver’s seat. A loaded magazine was also found in the case, the complaint says.

A records check indicated there was an active warrant for Dominick’s arrest.

Dominick was convicted of armed robbery and burglary in 2003 in Portage County and sentenced to five years in prison.