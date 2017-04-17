Zietlow, Susan

Susan Zietlow of Scandinavia, age 66, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

She was born in Iola on December 27, 1950 to the late Jesse and Florence (Trinrud) Sannes. On November 22, 1969 she married Robert Zietlow. Sue was an active member of Victory Church in Waupaca. She worked for many years in customer service. Bob and Sue worked together on their farm from 1969 until just a few years ago. Most important to Sue was her family; they came first and she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, Robert; children: Don Zietlow of Maple Grove, MN; Dave (Vickkie) of Almond; Abbie (Jon) Grancorvitz of Marshfield; grandchildren, Sebastian and Ashley; sister, Vickie (Les) Thoe of Waupaca; brother, Gregg Sannes of Los Angelas, CA; mother-in-law, Jeanne Zietlow of Waupaca; sister-in-law, Marlyce (Jim) Jueds, nieces, nepehws, other relatives and friends.

The Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at Victory Church, E3443 Appletree Lane, Waupaca, with Pastor Philip Thompson officiating. The visitation will be on Monday at the Maple Crest Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. and again on Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established.