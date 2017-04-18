City seeks proposals

Mill Pond Estates has 21 lots to develop

The city of Weyauwega is seeking proposals for development of residential lots in the Mill Pond Estates subdivision.

The city will consider proposals to develop any of the lots, including any range from one to all 21 lots.

The city’s Public Property and Purchasing Committee will hold a public meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, to address questions regarding the procedure for the city’s request for proposals and the city’s expectations regarding the property.

The city recently acquired title to the 21 single family or duplex lots in the subdivision.

The lots vary in size, and all of them have water and sanitary sewer utilities constructed to the lot line.

All of the lots are subject to restrictive covenants.

To date, one single family home, two duplex-condominium units and a 48-unit apartment complex have been built in the subdivision.

One lot in the subdivision (#16) is privately owned, zoned and reserved for a future multiple family development.

Those interested in filing proposals are encouraged to do so by 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 10.

While it will not be a sealed bid process, the confidentiality of the proposals will be maintained.

The city plans to review the proposals in closed session during its Monday, May 15 meeting of the Weyauwega Common Council.

That meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m., in the council chambers.

The city may require those filing proposals to appear before the common council to respond to questions.

The city reserves the right to reject any or all of the proposals.

All proposals must include:

• The purchase price and clear designation of each lot proposed to be acquired.

• A preliminary site plan for each lot.

• Renderings and specifications of the proposed construction.

• Estimated value of completed construction.

• Project timeline.

• Description of other developments done by the builder or developer.

• Bank statement of financial ability to purchase the property and make the improvements.

• Any other information the person filing a proposal believes would be important for the city to consider.

All of the proposals will be subject to the following minimum requirements and conditions:

• The real estate will be sold on as as is basis.

• Permit fees will be included in the purchase price, and the buyer will be responsible for those costs.

• When two or fewer lots are proposed to be purchased, the restrictive covenants include a provision that construction must begin within 12 months of the purchase date. The improvements on the lots must then be substantially completed within 12 months of the start of construction. As a condition of the sale, the city will require the posting of a performance bond of $10,000 per lot.

The city will consider the following when it reviews and accepts proposals:

• The number of lots proposed to be developed.

• The quality of the construction.

• The purchase price.

• The expected value of the development, upon completion.

• The financial ability to carry out the development.

• Any history of development.

More information about the process is available by contacting City Administrator Patrick Wetzel at PWetzel@cityofweyauwega-wi.gov or at 920-867-2630.