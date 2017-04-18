Waupaca police hold drug take back

Program slated for April 29



Waupaca police want local residents to understand the hazards of prescription painkiller abuse.

Not disposing of old drugs is one way for prescription meds to find their way into the hands of teens.

That is why the department is working with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the Drug Enforcement Administration to host Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.

“More than two thirds of people who have abused prescription painkillers got them illegally from a friend or family member,” said Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel. “Wisconsinites can help cut down on prescription drug abuse by storing prescription drugs securely and disposing of unused medication through proper methods, like DOJ’s biannual Drug Take Back Day.”

The Waupaca Police Department will host a Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at 124 S. Washington St.

All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household. No businesses are allowed.

Area residents may dispose of prescription and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications.

Illegal drugs, needles, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials containing a bodily fluid or blood, personal care products such as shampoos or lotions, household hazardous waste such as paint, pesticides or oil, and mercury thermometers will not be accepted.

Participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medication by removing the drug from its container and disposing of it directly into a disposal box or into a clear sealable plastic bag.

Plastic pill containers should not be collected. Blister packages without the medications being removed are acceptable.

Liquids will be accepted during this initiative. However, the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging and their weight evenly distributed within the boxes of collected solid prescription medications. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.

Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.