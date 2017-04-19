Comets let one slip away

Waupaca shuts out Clintonville, loses to FVL

By Greg Seubert

Ryan Dayton was one strike away from picking up his third win of the baseball season.

Instead, he ended up taking his first loss.

Fox Valley Lutheran took advantage of an error and passed ball in the bottom of the seventh inning April 17 and came back to hand Waupaca a 3-2 North Eastern Conference loss.

It was the first loss of the season for the Comets, who also picked up a 14-0 win April 13 over Clintonville.

FVL 3, Waupaca 2

Each team came up with a run in the third inning. Jake Popham drew a leadoff walk and scored on Hayden Neidert’s fielder’s choice to give the Comets a 1-0 lead, but the Foxes answered with Noah Hablewitz’s run-scoring single.

The Comets regained the lead in the top of the fifth, as Popham led off with a single and scored on Neidert’s single.

Waupaca took that 2-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning. Dayton retired the first two batters on a groundout and strikeout and had two strikes on Zach Ziegler. However, Ziegler eventually reached on an error on Waupaca shortstop Jake Pankratz. Owen VanDerHorst and Colten Schild followed with singles. Ziegler scored on Schild’s hit that tied the game. Pankratz relieved Dayton on the ground, but one of his pitches got by Neidert behind the plate and VanDerHorst came in to score the winning run on the play.

Waupaca 14, Clintonville 0 (5 inn.)

Dayton didn’t have any problems with the Truckers, as he needed only 57 pitches to get the shutout, had three hits and drove in four runs.

Brenden Canterbury and Dayton had three hits, while Popham added two. Canterbury also drove in three runs.

Waupaca hosted FVL April 18 and will head to Antigo Friday, April 21, for a rescheduled nonconference game with the Red Robins. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.