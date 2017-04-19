Firebird raffle

Iola Car Show to give away car

The Super Saturday Give Away has become a fan favorite of the Iola Car Show in recent years, and it’s no surprise why.

All attendees are invited to register for the free raffle-style drawings throughout the days of the show. Prizes are contributed by the show’s sponsors ranging from gift certificates, promotional gear and others. Prizes are headlined by bigger items including equipment and auto accessories.

For the third consecutive year, the give away will be headlined by a vehicle.

“We really enjoy our partnership with the Rawhide Boys Ranch. They’re a great group of people that share many of the same values as the car show,” said Joe Opperman, marketing director of the Iola Car Show. “There’s a long history between these groups, and once again Rawhide has absolutely nailed it with an awesome car that fits well into this year’s theme.”

One lucky winner will be driving home in a white 1999 Pontiac Firebird.

The car was a donated vehicle under Rawhide’s program, and is now a co-sponsored item between the two parties.

The vehicle will be on display near the tower during the show, July 6-8, with Rawhide representatives nearby accepting registrations for the drawing.