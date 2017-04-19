Late rally defeats Comets

Waupaca also shuts out Clintonville

By Greg Seubert

Waupaca’s softball team lit up Little Chute’s pitchers for 22 hits in their North Eastern Conference matchup April 17.

However, it was the Mustangs that came up with the win, as they scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to post a 13-11 win over the Comets.

Waupaca also fell to Fox Valley Lutheran April 13 and picked up its first win of the season April 11 with a 13-0 five-inning victory over Clintonville.

Little Chute 13, Waupaca 11

The Comets took a 10-8 lead into the seventh, but came up two runs short.

Little Chute took a 6-0 lead with three runs in the first and third, but the Comets cut the lead in half with a three-run third. The Mustangs added single runs in the fourth and fifth frames, while Waupaca scored twice in the fourth and took its first lead with five runs in the fifth.

Mya Johannes has a big lead at third base for Waupaca during the Comets’ North Eastern Conference matchup with Fox Valley Lutheran April 13 at Waupaca High School. Greg Seubert Photo

Mya Johannes had four hits, including a home run, scored twice and drove in a game-high four runs for Waupaca. Syd Behm also had four hits for Waupaca, while Kat Otter-Giese, Victoria Nowak, Markie Ash, Maddie Rhodes, Caroline Ogden, Cadie Ash and Miranda Brunner added two each.

FVL 11, Waupaca 1 (6 inn.)

The Foxes built a 9-0 lead after 3 1/2 innings and held on for the win.

Johannes had two of the Comets’ five hits and scored on Rhodes’ hit in the fifth.

Waupaca 13, Clintonville 0 (5 inn.)

Taylor Giefer and Lexi Schuelke combined for the shutout.

Markie Ash had three hits, including a double and a triple, while Johannes had two hits and drove in three runs and Cadie Ash added a pair of hits.

The Comets outhit the Truckers 13-8.

Waupaca head to Freedom Tuesday, April 25, for a 4:30 p.m. North Eastern matchup with the Irish.