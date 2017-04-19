Teen charged with felony child abuse

Police say beating occurred in vacant church

A 17-year-old boy is accused of punching and kicking a 14-year-old.

Jonathon S. Pomerenke, Scandinavia, was charged April 17 with felony child abuse.

On Wednesday, March 22, Waupaca Police Officer Bret Rodenz was investigating a trespassing incident at the former site of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church on Division Street.

Rodenz later interviewed a 12-year-old girl who said she and a 14-year-old boy had been inside the old church with Pomerenke.

She reportedly said Pomerenke became angry because he believed the two of them had sex. The girl denied they had sex and said she and the boy had just kissed and “made out.”

Pomerenke allegedly slammed the boy onto the floor, kicked and punched him, then threatened him with a broken shard of glass.

Shortly before midnight on March 22, the boy came to the Waupaca police station and spoke with Waupaca Police Officer Paul Benzschawel and Deputy James Santiago.

According to the criminal complaint, the boy told the officers he wanted to go to jail. He had scrapes, bruises and blood on his face and hands and blood stains on his clothes.

The boy initially said he had been “jumped” by two strangers. However, witnesses told investigators Pomerenke was responsible for hurting the boy.

Rodenz interviewed the boy again on April 5.

The boy told police Pomerenke “was dating her and then they broke up and he said he didn’t want her back and stuff so I figured she was fair game and he got all mad,” the complaint says.

In addition to his felony charge, Pomerenke has been charged with misdemeanors for three other incidents.

On March 5, Pomerenke was found in the woods located near the girl’s home, and his cellphone was found in her family’s driveway.

When officers responded to the home, they reported finding two bags of marijuana in Pomerenke’s backpack.

He was released from custody on a $500 signature bond with the condition that he have no contact with the girl.

On March 23, Rodenz found the girl with Pomerenke in an apartment on West Union Street.

He was charged with misdemeanor bail jumping and released on a $1,000 signature bond co-signed by his grandmother with the condition that he have no contact with the girl.

He was arrested again and charged with violating a restraining order and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Pomerenke spent five days in jail before he was released from custody on a $1,000 signature bond.

According to police, the girl’s mother told Pomerenke numerous times not to have contact with her daughter.

He allegedly responded that he could do whatever he wanted and threatened the mother that she would never see her daughter again.

As of Wednesday, April 19, Pomerenke was still in custody on a $1,000 cash bond.