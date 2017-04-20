Library hosts Senior Smart Money program

The Waupaca Area Public Library will host “Coffee with Benefits” at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, in the library’s downstairs meeting rooms.

The Senior Money Smart program will review senior and disability benefits, including Medicare, Social Security and other public benefits.

There will be coffee and muffins for those who attend.

The program will be presented by Elder Benefit Specialist Peggy Strey and Disability Benefit Specialist Taylor Strane, from the Waupaca County Aging and Disability Office.