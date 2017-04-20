Demolition book sale

Friends of Library host three-day event

The Friends of the New London Public Library will hold its Spring Book Sale Thursday, April 20 through Saturday, April 22.

To prepare for the demolition of the buildings across from New London Public Library, this sale will feature an extra day with a name-your-own-donation cost.

The sale will be Thursday, April 20, from noon – 7 p.m.; Friday, April 21, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. The sale will take place at “The Little Shoppe of Books” at 401 S. Pearl St., across from the library on the corner of Spring and Pearl streets.

The “Bag Sale” will be held all day Friday with books for $3 a bag.

Saturday visitors can “Fill a Bag” and donate what they want.

The building must be emptied before it is demolished in May, so stop by and help the Friends of the Library empty out the building while adding to your personal library. There is a wide variety of books available, including bestsellers, westerns, Christian fiction, cookbooks, children’s and teen fiction.

Call the library at 920-982-8519 for more information.