Holtz, William E. “Bill”

William E. Holtz, age 82, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at ThedaCare Medical Center in New London.

Bill was born on August 22, 1934 in Manawa, son of Guy and Jenny (Malloy) Holtz. He graduated from Little Wolf High School in 1954. He went on to serve his country in the US Navy from May 22, 1954 – April 1958 on a USS tanker. On August 28, 1954, he was united in marriage to Janet Krueger at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Manawa. She preceded him in death on December 27, 2016. Bill was employed at New London Plywood, Rockroad Construction Company (out of Chicago), and Quality Packaging House (Hillshire Farms) from 1958-1997; after retiring from Hillshire, as a salesman, he then worked for Kaukauna Meats from August 1997-2008, retiring for good as a salesman. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, hobby farming with his tractor, and horseback riding. He was a fan of the Packers, Brewers and Badgers. He also enjoyed driving the beverage golf cart at various golf outings.

Bill is survived by his children, Sandra (Steve) Sanders; Tracy (Gary) Apitz; and Jay (Paula) Holtz; grandchildren: Chadwick (Kim) Ritchie; Jared Sanders; Benjamin (Dana) Ritchie; Tera Holtz and Jessica Holtz; great-grandchildren: Eva Jean, Addisen, Kennedy, Wyatt and Austin; and a sister, Beverly Krueger. He is further survived by nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Janet and a sister Betty Sasse.

Funeral Mass for Bill will be held on Friday, April 21, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, New London with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London is serving the family. www.clinehansonfuneralhome.com