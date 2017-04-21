Auditions set for ‘Annie’

Waupaca to present musical

The Waupaca Community Theatre will hold auditions for its summer production of “Annie” Saturday, April 29, at Waupaca High School.

Children should plan to audition from 9 a.m. to noon and adults from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Those auditioning should prepare a short song – preferably not from “Annie” – that best displays their vocal talents. Adults should also prepare a poem or monologue of their choosing, comedic or dramatic, done in the style of the main character for which they are auditioning.

Adults must also have Monday through Thursday evenings free for rehearsals during June and July.

“Annie” will have six performances on July 29-30 and August 3-6.

Based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, “Annie” tells the story of little orphan Annie who lives in New York City during the Great Depression.

She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage that is run by the cruel Miss Hannigan.

With the help of the other girls, Annie escapes the orphanage and finds a new home with billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a dog named Sandy.

The book and score by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, features such hit songs as “Maybe,” “Easy Street,” “Little Girls,” “Hard Knock Life,” “A New Deal For Christmas” and “Tomorrow,”

The original 1977 Broadway production of “Annie” ran for 2,377 performances and won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score and Best Choreography.

The large cast includes Annie, Oliver Warbucks, Grace Farrell, Miss Hannigan, Rooster-Miss Hannigan’s brother Rooster, Rooster’s girlfriend Lily, radio personality Bert Healy, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, six other girls from the orphanage and a large chorus ensemble.

Holly Saunders, director of past Waupaca Community Theatre shows “The Music Man,” “Annie” (2003) and “The Wizard of Oz,” will direct this summer’s production.

The Waupaca Community Theatre is a division of the Waupaca Fine Arts Festival.

For more information, visit www.fineartsfestival.org.