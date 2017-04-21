County seeks Fairest of Fair

Fair slated for Aug. 23-27

The Waupaca County Fair is seeking candidates for the 2017 Fairest of the Fair.

Applications must be submitted by Wednesday, May 31. Applicants must be 18 years of age as of Jan. 1, 2017.

The selection process will include both an individual interview and group interview will take place on Sunday, June 25 at the Masonic Center in Manawa. This is mandatory for all applicants.

The Waupaca County Fairest of the Fair serves as the official ambassador of the Waupaca County Fair, representing and promoting the Fair at local events throughout the year. The Waupaca County Fairest of the Fair also makes daily appearances during the week of the Fair.

“It has been such an honor being able to serve as Waupaca County Fairest of the Fair,” said Kristi Sawall, 2016 Waupaca County Fairest of the Fair. “I have met so many new people along my journey while being able to promote the fair I love. I can’t wait to see where my new-found skills will take me.”

Over the past year Sawall attended numerous events including the Wisconsin Association of Fairs Convention in January where she competed for the Wisconsin Fairest of Fairs, the official ambassador of the Wisconsin State Fair, where she was named fourth-runner-up.

All of the Fairest of the Fair qualifications and guidelines can be found on the application itself. To find the application for the Waupaca County Fairest of the Fair position visit waupacacountyfair.org/fairest-of-the-fair, email wcfairestcoordinator@gmail.com or call the fair office at 715-281-3822 to request a hard copy.

The annual event will be held Aug.23-27, 2017 at the Waupaca County Fairground in Weyauwega.