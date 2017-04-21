Falcons defeat T-Birds

Amherst picks up CWC-8 victory

By Greg Seubert

Jessica Gutschow had a big day for the Amherst softball team, as her home run, three RBIs and three scored runs helped the Falcons hand Iola-Scandinavia a 10-4 Central Wisconsin 8 Conference loss April 18.

I-S trailed 1-0 heading into the bottom of the first inning, but came up with a pair of runs to take a 2-1 lead. Amherst tied the game with a run in the fourth, but the Thunderbirds scored two of their own in the bottom of the frame to go up 4-2.

The Falcons took the lead for good with three runs in the fifth before adding five more in the seventh.

Mackenzie Kielblock and Olivia Schustek each had two of the T-Birds’ five hits. Kendall Johnson struck out five Amherst batters, but ended up taking the loss.