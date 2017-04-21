Manawa, I-S tie

< > Justin Krause watches as his ball heads toward the hole of the first green at Glacier Wood Golf Club. He turned in a round of 53 for Iola-Scandinavia in the Thunderbirds' first match of the season April 17. Holly Neumann Photo

Schuelke leads all golfers at Glacier Wood

By Greg Seubert

Brooklyn Billington tries to get her ball on the green during Weyauwega-Fremont’s match with Iola-Scandinavia and Manawa at Glacier Wood Golf Club in Iola. Holly Neumann Photo

Golf teams from Iola-Scandinavia, Weyauwega-Fremont and Manawa headed to Iola’s Glacier Wood Golf Club April 17 for a three-team meet.

Iola-Scandinavia and Manawa tied for the low score with a 203, while Weyauwega-Fremont carded a 263.

Manawa’s Ryan Schuelke turned in the low round of the meet with a 36. Seth Forbes shot a 50 for Manawa, followed by Connor Schuelke (54), Hunter Westphal (63) and Zach Kriesel (67).

Jon Bauer led I-S with a 43, followed by Justin Krause and Ben Hauser (53), Cody Breitzke (54) and Ben Cady (58).

Logan Witt shot a round of 59 to lead W-F, while Brooklyn Billington shot a 66, Noah Rucks a 67, Logan Kicherer a 71 and Austin Walters an 84.