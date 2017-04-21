Priewe back in jail

A woman facing meth charges and released on bond was arrested, again.

She remains in custody as of Friday on a $1,000 cash bond.

Raquel A. Priewe, 26, Fond du Lac, is charged with felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping and violation of a domestic abuse restraining order.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, April 16, Waupaca County Deputy Traci LaBrosse was dispatched to the 600 block of Waupaca Street in Fremont.

A 911 caller reported she had a restraining order against Priewe, but Priewe’s maroon Envoy was parked in her driveway.

When she arrived at the home, LaBrosse found Priewe asleep in the Envoy. LaBrosse tapped on the window and woke her.

According to the criminal complaint, Priewe told the deputy the caller’s son, Justin Bleck, was the one who drove her vehicle there. Priewe said Bleck had gone into the house, and she fell asleep while waiting for him.

LaBrosse then made contact with the woman who called 911. She said her son came home in his own truck at about 6:15 a.m. and Priewe’s vehicle was not in the driveway at that time. She had noticed the vehicle just prior to calling 911.

She also described Priewe as “very violent.”

In May 2016, Judge Philip Kirk granted the mother an injunction, ordering Priewe to have no contact with her.

On Nov. 19, 2016, Priewe was arrested in Fremont after an alleged altercation with Bleck’s mother.

Bleck had driven to his mother’s home to pick up his belongings, while Priewe waited in the truck.

As Bleck walked toward the house, Priewe allegedly began revving the engine. Bleck attempted to open the door to make her stop, but Priewe locked the door, the complaint says.

Bleck’s mother then used her key to open the driver’s side door and told Priewe to move over.

According to the November 2016 criminal complaint, Priewe allegedly slammed the door shut on the mother’s hand.

The Nov. 19 incident resulted in charges of battery, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping against Priewe in Waupaca County.

On Nov. 22, Priewe and Bleck were arrested in Outagamie County, where they were charged with possession of methamphetamine. They were later released on a $500 cash bond with the condition they have no contact with each other.

Since 2008, prosecutors in four counties have filed 10 separate criminal cases against Priewe.